'What's going on?!' Ridiculous wide final ball becomes runout opportunity to ruin Heat's chase in BBL thriller

In a see-sawing match in hot, humid conditions at the Gabba, the Renegades beat Brisbane on the final ball, with Heat tail-ender Mitch Swepson run out at the non- strikers end - after a third wide delivery of the over by Luke Rimmington.

The Heat did not need to run but Swepson's communication mix-up with Mark Steketee proved costly.

It was a bizarre and breathless way to finish but it will do for the Renegades, who remain in the hunt for a top-four spot, although they need other results to go their way to qualify for next week's semi-finals.

The Renegades set a target of 200 after scoring 199 in their innings.