'What's going on?!' Ridiculous wide final ball becomes runout opportunity to ruin Heat's chase in BBL thriller

Source:Big Bash League / Facebook
In a see-sawing match in hot, humid conditions at the Gabba, the Renegades beat Brisbane on the final ball, with Heat tail-ender Mitch Swepson run out at the non- strikers end - after a third wide delivery of the over by Luke Rimmington.
The Heat did not need to run but Swepson's communication mix-up with Mark Steketee proved costly.
It was a bizarre and breathless way to finish but it will do for the Renegades, who remain in the hunt for a top-four spot, although they need other results to go their way to qualify for next week's semi-finals.
The Renegades set a target of 200 after scoring 199 in their innings.
Brisbane captain Brendon McCullum came out firing for the Heat with 64 runs but it proved to be not enough as the team now awaits their playoff seeding.
