'What's best for the team' - Kane Williamson coy on all-format Black Caps captaincy

Kane Williamson says that he's prepared to relinquish the Black Caps captaincy in one form of the game, with question marks raised over his long term future as the New Zealand skipper.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

Having returned from their 3-0 Test series loss to Australia, the Black Caps have had little time to stew on the defeat, back into action with a five-match T20 series against India starting tomorrow at Eden Park.

Williamson will again lead the Black Caps through into the upcoming series, before three ODIs and two Tests, again in which he's expected to be captain.

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has raised the issue of burnout for Williamson, one of few cricketers to lead their country in all three international formats, suggesting that the Kiwi skipper stand down from leading one format.

Speaking to media in Auckland today, Williamson stated his desire to continue as the Black Caps' captain, although added that he's prepared to step aside if it's what's required for the team.

"For me, it's always been about what's best for the team," he said.

"If those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group.

"I'm always open to whatever is going to move the team in those directions."