 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We've under peformed in this format' - Rookie Australian quicks target T20 turnaround against Black Caps

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's inexperienced Twenty20 international pace attack have plenty of confidence heading into a tri-series in which the underachieving side will look to improve their lowly world ranking.

Perth Scorchers Andrew Tye celebrates the wicket of John Hastings last night.

Perth Scorchers Andrew Tye celebrates a wicket

Source: Getty

The seventh-ranked Australians trail both opponents New Zealand (second) and England (fourth) in what historically has been their weakest format.

Australia have won 48 of their 95 T20 games, a win record of just over 50 per cent.

"We know we've under performed in this format for a while now," paceman Andrew Tye said.

"We're definitely trying to rectify that and move up in those rankings and get up to the top where we should be."

Scorchers star Tye is the senior member of an Australian T20 pace attack missing Test quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The West Australian has played seven T20 internationals, Kane Richardson three, Billy Stanlake one and Ben Dwarshuis is uncapped.

"Richo and I are probably both senior bowlers in this group, but Billy has shown he can do it, Ben Dwarshuis has had an unbelievable Big Bash," Tye said.

"The confidence within the group is high."

New Zealand are being careful not to underestimate the Australian attack.

"While Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood are world-class bowlers, these guys are picked for a reason," NZ batsman Martin Guptill said.

"We can't take anyone lightly because anyone can have their day and rip through a batting line-up.

"It's about us coming out there and doing our scouting and making sure that we're ready for what they've got in their arsenal."

The Black Caps are also wary of Australia's batting power, with noted hitter Chris Lynn coming back from injury.

"Lynn has obviously taken the shorter formats by storm over the last couple of years," paceman Tim Southee said.

"As bowlers we've got plans that we'll look to use against certain players and then also you've got to back your experience and sum up the conditions."

Tye says Lynn appears in good touch.

"He's hitting them pretty well, he's looking as good as ever I reckon, ready to take down some bowlers," Tye said.

He was convinced Hobart Hurricanes power-hitter D'arcy Short would make a successful transition to international cricket if given a debut during the series.

"He's got such a cool calm head on his shoulders," Tye said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:50
1
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

00:15
2
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warning: NBA star's foot left pointing the wrong way in horror fall (if you're squeamish, don't watch this video)


3
Dan Carter for Racing 92

Could All Blacks legend Dan Carter become a coach once his illustrious playing career ends?

00:23
4
Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.

'We're not being bullied' - Warriors refuse to back down over Etene Nanai-Seturo future

01:54
5
The Patriots' quarter-back has teamed up with Facebook for the new series.

New documentary shows the private life of NFL legend Tom Brady ahead of Monday's Super Bowl

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.

01:05
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during 1 NEWS storm interview

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather, then nature intervened.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 