'We've just beaten the number one side in the world': Hesson turns prickly at question over Black Caps' bowling issues

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson admits his side have work to do on its late innings bowling, but today rejected concerns over the strength of his bowling line-up when he fronted the media in Auckland.

New Zealand's fifth bowling option of Colin Munro and Jimmy Neesham went for 69 off eight overs, as Marcus Stoinis' remarkable 146 not out narrowly avoided pulling off one of the great one-day cricketing heists.

His 117 ball masterpiece was only stopped short by a piece of Kane Williamson magic at the death.

Earlier, a streaker had entertained a bored Eden Park crowd with a full sprint across the ground, as the Black Caps seemingly cruised to victory.

But the complexion of the game changed thereafter.