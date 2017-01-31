 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We've just beaten the number one side in the world': Hesson turns prickly at question over Black Caps' bowling issues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson admits his side have work to do on its late innings bowling, but today rejected concerns over the strength of his bowling line-up when he fronted the media in Auckland.

Hesson said his side's performance wasn't a complete one, but was happy enough to come away with a win against Australia.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's fifth bowling option of Colin Munro and Jimmy Neesham went for 69 off eight overs, as Marcus Stoinis' remarkable 146 not out narrowly avoided pulling off one of the great one-day cricketing heists.

Marcus Stoinis looked to have won the match for Australia until this moment of magic.
Source: SKY

His 117 ball masterpiece was only stopped short by a piece of Kane Williamson magic at the death.

Earlier, a streaker had entertained a bored Eden Park crowd with a full sprint across the ground, as the Black Caps seemingly cruised to victory.

This angle of the NZ-Oz ODI streaker incident shows the moment he started his mad dash, before he tripped on an advertising sign on the other side of the pitch
Source: YouTube, Geordie L-R

But the complexion of the game changed thereafter.

The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.
Source: Radio Hauraki
New footage of the speedy streaker shows how he navigated the entire field – before one mis-step.
Source: Twitter/trudinelson

Game two of the three match series is at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


00:59
2
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

01:44
3
The former All Black is back home after his first season in Japan, and joked with media about his mates following in his footsteps.

Cory Jane reluctant to buy into rumours around Dagg: 'Na, I don't know what Izzy's doing'

01:43
4
The former Black Cap believes the streaker deserved a monetary fine "in the spirit of things".

Dion Nash: Lifetime ban from Eden Park seems 'pretty heavy-handed'

00:34
5
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ