'We've done our scouting. Hopefully, we come out and take it to them' - Guptill, Black Caps ready for Eden Park showdown

Twenty20 cricket is a funny old game, Martin Guptill says - one night you're fizzing - the next you're off the pace.



Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan. Source: Photosport

This is why the big-hitting opener isn't placing too much stock in his New Zealand's loss to Australia in Sydney or Tuesday's home victory over England.



The Black Caps face Australia again tonight, knowing a victory at Eden Park will guarantee them a spot in the T20 tri-series final.



The 31-year-old says recent form means little.



"To be fair, I don't know if the records count for much anymore - any team who plays well on the day is going to win," Guptill told reporters.



"It's all about who gets into the game quickest on the day.



"In a series like this, you've got to move on pretty quickly - learn quick, move on quick and then just get ready for the next game, and that's what we've done.



"Tomorrow poses another challenge."



Guptill hit a solid 65 on Tuesday against England, forming a second-wicket partnership with Kane Williamson to guide his side to a 12-run win.



He'll be called on from the outset again, supported by Colin Munro and later by Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor.



He hopes to keep his good form ticking over.



"It was nice to spend a bit of time out in the middle the other night and get things going back to where they were in previous seasons," Guptill said.



"We've done our scouting. Hopefully, we come out and take it to them."

