 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We've done our scouting. Hopefully, we come out and take it to them' - Guptill, Black Caps ready for Eden Park showdown

share

Source:

AAP

Twenty20 cricket is a funny old game, Martin Guptill says - one night you're fizzing - the next you're off the pace.

Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps' Martin Guptill hits a six off a free hit against Pakistan.

Source: Photosport

This is why the big-hitting opener isn't placing too much stock in his New Zealand's loss to Australia in Sydney or Tuesday's home victory over England.

The Black Caps face Australia again tonight, knowing a victory at Eden Park will guarantee them a spot in the T20 tri-series final.

The 31-year-old says recent form means little.

"To be fair, I don't know if the records count for much anymore - any team who plays well on the day is going to win," Guptill told reporters.

"It's all about who gets into the game quickest on the day.

"In a series like this, you've got to move on pretty quickly - learn quick, move on quick and then just get ready for the next game, and that's what we've done.

"Tomorrow poses another challenge."

Guptill hit a solid 65 on Tuesday against England, forming a second-wicket partnership with Kane Williamson to guide his side to a 12-run win.

He'll be called on from the outset again, supported by Colin Munro and later by Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor.

He hopes to keep his good form ticking over.

"It was nice to spend a bit of time out in the middle the other night and get things going back to where they were in previous seasons," Guptill said.

"We've done our scouting. Hopefully, we come out and take it to them."

The unbeaten Australians have qualified already for the tri-series final.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder breaks his neck in sickening crash live on TV

2
Martin Guptill hits a 6 off a free hit. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series. 3rd Twenty20 international cricket match, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 28 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'We've done our scouting. Hopefully, we come out and take it to them' - Guptill, Black Caps ready for Eden Park showdown


3
Hurricanes celebrate a try

Brad Shields leads Hurricanes for Super Rugby tour

00:14
4
The Gunners laid waste to Swedish side Ostersund, winning 3-0.

Watch: Keeper's howler gifts Mesut Ozil a late Xmas gift as Arsenal sink Swedes

00:58
5
Auckland's cricketing faithful will have a huge part to play when the sides meet tonight.

'They get stuck into you!' – Australians wary of Eden Park crowd ahead of T20 clash

01:22
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

A rare fine weekend is on the way for most. Enjoy it, because it's unlikely to last.

00:24
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting.


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 