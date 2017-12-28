 

West Indies T20 star Kieron Pollard withdraws from series against Black Caps for personal matters

The West Indies have lost Twenty20 specialist Kieron Pollard for their upcoming three-match series against the Black Caps due to personal reasons.

Kieron Pollard bats for the West Indies.

Kieron Pollard bats for the West Indies.

Source: Getty

Pollard's absence is one of two late changes the Caribbean cricket team has had to make heading into the series, with the team also having to replace Ronsford Beaton who has returned home due to a side strain.

The 30-year-old all rounder has participated in multiple T20 tournaments around the world such as the Indian Premier League and Australia's Big Bash League, but he won't show any of that experience for the West Indies when they begin the series at Saxton Oval tomorrow.

Pollard has been replaced by Shimron Hetmyer while Beaton was covered by Sheldon Cotterell.

The final two T20 matches of the series both take place at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval next Monday and Wednesday.

Revised West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cotterell, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

