 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


West Indies quietly confident ahead of first Test against Black Caps

share

Source:

NZN

West Indies skipper Jason Holder is talking up his side's chances ahead of the first cricket Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

West Indies batsman Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Source: Photosport

The Caribbean side is in a pretty good space and had played some decent cricket, he told reporters in Wellington ahead of Friday's first day.

They had been boosted by Test wins in Zimbabwe and England, and while a surprise victory in Leeds was significant, they were now looking forward.

"We are still not the finished product, we still have a lot more improvement to be made," he said.

"We've got to set our minds to that and play the cricket necessary to win the series."

However, they are up against recent history.

The West Indies haven't won a Test in New Zealand since 1995, and in 2013 New Zealand beat them up at the Basin by an innings and 73 runs and went on to win the series 2-0.

Holder said they were now a new and exciting side and only Kieran Powell, Shannon Gabriel and Kraigg Brathwaite remained from that defeat.

"The good thing is we are coming off a lot of cricket. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage," Holder said.

"I know New Zealand's season has just begun but they have got some quality players. I won't sit here and say we are in a better position."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

2
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

00:16
3
The All Whites hitman grabbed the opener in his side's 2-1 win this morning.

He's back! Clinical Kiwi striker Chris Wood finds the net as Burnley claim gutsy Premier League victory

00:18
4
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:30
5
Eddie Hearn believes the Joshua and Parker unification heavyweight fight is getting close to being finalised.

'He's definitely the front runner' - Anthony Joshua's promoter close to fight deal with Joseph Parker


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 