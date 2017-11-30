West Indies quietly confident ahead of first Test against Black Caps

West Indies skipper Jason Holder is talking up his side's chances ahead of the first cricket Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

West Indies batsman Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Source: Photosport

The Caribbean side is in a pretty good space and had played some decent cricket, he told reporters in Wellington ahead of Friday's first day.

They had been boosted by Test wins in Zimbabwe and England, and while a surprise victory in Leeds was significant, they were now looking forward.

"We are still not the finished product, we still have a lot more improvement to be made," he said.

"We've got to set our minds to that and play the cricket necessary to win the series."

However, they are up against recent history.

The West Indies haven't won a Test in New Zealand since 1995, and in 2013 New Zealand beat them up at the Basin by an innings and 73 runs and went on to win the series 2-0.

Holder said they were now a new and exciting side and only Kieran Powell, Shannon Gabriel and Kraigg Brathwaite remained from that defeat.

"The good thing is we are coming off a lot of cricket. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage," Holder said.