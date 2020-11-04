West Indies free to begin training after returning negative Covid-19 tests in Christchurch

The West Indies will be allowed to train in small groups after all returning negative results for coronavirus while isolating in Christchurch.
Most of the West Indies side arrived in New Zealand last week for next month’s tour but players involved in the Indian Premier League touch down next week.
Those players yet to arrive will be released from mandatory isolation on the morning of the first T20 against the Black Caps later this month.
The West Indies will face the Black Caps in three T20s on November 27, 29 and 30 followed by Test matches in Auckland from December 3 and Wellington from December 11.