West Indies fight back after Black Caps' mammoth first innings

The West Indies batsmen have shown more fortitude in their second innings against New Zealand as they reel in a daunting deficit.



The tourists were 2-214 at stumps on the third day at Wellington's Basin Reserve, still 172 from making the Black Caps bat again.



It was a marked turnaround from their paltry first innings of 134 on a lively early pitch, which was dwarfed by the hosts' response of 9-520 declared.



Kraigg Brathwaite was not out 79, his 15th Test fifty, and Shai Hope 21.



On a better-behaved wicket, the West Indians weren't afraid to use the hook shot as New Zealand's bowlers dug it in short. Twice batsmen were hit on the helmet.



Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, in his fourth Test and with just one first-class century, looked shaky early on but then opened his shoulders on his way to an entertaining 66.



The 20-year-old former West Indies under-19 captain was on seven when given out caught behind off a hook shot but the review showed the ball brushed his shoulder.



Soon after he punched Matt Henry for four through the covers and lofted a ball from Mitchell Santner for six over midwicket and then he stroked a straight six off Trent Boult.



His innings included eight fours and two sixes before he got a leading edge to Henry (2-33) for a simple catch in the covers.



Keiran Powell (40) was the only wicket of the post-lunch session, caught and bowled by Henry, ending an opening stand of 72.



Earlier in the day, the Black Caps declared at 9-520 late in the first session after Tom Blundell (107no) became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a century on debut.



The record had been held by Luke Ronchi with 88 against England at Leeds in 2015.

