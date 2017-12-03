 

West Indies fight back after Black Caps' mammoth first innings

The West Indies batsmen have shown more fortitude in their second innings against New Zealand as they reel in a daunting deficit.

Shimron Hetmyer's fifty saw the West Indies trail by 172 runs at the end of day three in Wellington.
The tourists were 2-214 at stumps on the third day at Wellington's Basin Reserve, still 172 from making the Black Caps bat again.

It was a marked turnaround from their paltry first innings of 134 on a lively early pitch, which was dwarfed by the hosts' response of 9-520 declared.

Kraigg Brathwaite was not out 79, his 15th Test fifty, and Shai Hope 21.

On a better-behaved wicket, the West Indians weren't afraid to use the hook shot as New Zealand's bowlers dug it in short. Twice batsmen were hit on the helmet.

The one-handed caught and bowled effort sent West Indian Kieron Powell packing on day three in Wellington.
Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, in his fourth Test and with just one first-class century, looked shaky early on but then opened his shoulders on his way to an entertaining 66.

The 20-year-old former West Indies under-19 captain was on seven when given out caught behind off a hook shot but the review showed the ball brushed his shoulder.

Soon after he punched Matt Henry for four through the covers and lofted a ball from Mitchell Santner for six over midwicket and then he stroked a straight six off Trent Boult.

His innings included eight fours and two sixes before he got a leading edge to Henry (2-33) for a simple catch in the covers.

Keiran Powell (40) was the only wicket of the post-lunch session, caught and bowled by Henry, ending an opening stand of 72.

Earlier in the day, the Black Caps declared at 9-520 late in the first session after Tom Blundell (107no) became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a century on debut.

The record had been held by Luke Ronchi with 88 against England at Leeds in 2015.

On day two Colin de Grandhomme was the hosts' hero, clean-hitting his way to 105 off 74 balls and there were also half centuries to Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls.

