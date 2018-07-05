 

West Indies embarrass Bangladesh, skittle visitors for 43 after masterclass bowling by Kemar Roach

Associated Press

West Indies took complete control of the first Test after bowling out Bangladesh for 43, the lowest score in their history today.

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, West Indies' bowler Kemar Roach fields off his own bowling against Australia during their cricket test match in Hobart, Australia. Bangladesh was all out for only 43 before lunch on the opening day as West Indies right-arm quick Kemar Roach destroyed the tourists with figures of 5-8 in the first test on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, file)

West Indies' bowler Kemar Roach.

Kemar Roach claimed a remarkable five wickets in 12 balls before the home batsmen piled on Bangladesh's agony by reaching 201-2 at the close of play, Kraigg Brathwaite hitting an unbeaten 88.

Earlier, the tourists posted the lowest total since India was dismissed for 42 in 1974. It was also the second shortest first innings of all time, lasting just 18.4 overs.

Roach became the third cricketer, after Australian Monty Noble and South Africa's Jacques Kallis, to take five wickets in 12 deliveries, the fewest number in which the feat has been achieved.

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque edged behind in quick succession and were followed by Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Paceman Roach went off for treatment on a knee injury, but there was no respite as Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins finished off Bangladesh.

Opener Liton Das (25) was the only batsman to reach double figures. Cummins ended with 3-11 and Holder 2-10.

New Zealand made the lowest test total when it was bowled out for 26 by England in Auckland in 1955.

The match in Antigua, the first between the sides in four years, continued to be dominated by West Indies as Brathwaite and Devon Smith (58) put on 113 for the first wicket.

Kieran Powell then made 48 in an 81-run second-wicket stand with Brathwaite, who was still there at the close having faced 204 deliveries, almost twice as many as Bangladesh's entire team.

