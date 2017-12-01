 

West Indies dismiss Black Caps stars Tom Latham and Kane Williamson late on day one

NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

2
NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.

West Indies strike late in the final session after brilliant Black Caps innings from NZ pace-man Neil Wagner

3
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

Black Caps in control after West Indies wilt under NZ bowler Neil Wagner's barrage

4
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner lays waste to the West Indies in Test opener

5
Afeaki played one Test for the All Blacks, but walked away from the game four years ago after a sickening head clash.

'It's cool to be involved again' - Ben Afeaki returns to Super Rugby as Blues scrum coach

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.

The death occurred at Maori Bay near Muriwai.

Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

The police eagle helicopter, ambulance and the local surf club attended the scene.

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.


 
