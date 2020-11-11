West Indies cricketers free to leave managed isolation facility tomorrow after negative Covid-19 test results

The West Indies cricket team will be allowed to leave their managed isolation facility tomorrow and resume training after the entire party returned negative results today.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement this afternoon the touring cricketers all tested negative for their Day 12 tests.

"The players, management and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation tomorrow and travel to Queenstown, where they will play a three-day match and a four-day match against New Zealand A at John Davies Oval," NZC said in a statement.

The West Indies' release comes after the Ministry of Health stripped them of their training exemptions yesterday for breaching protocols in their Christchurch managed isolation facility.

It's understood instances of broken rules, which were caught on CCTV and also reported by staff, included groups mingling and sharing food.

NZC added a new batch of cricketers have arrived back in New Zealand today to begin their own time in isolation for the series.

"The 10 New Zealand players and the nine West Indies players from the Indian Premier League, who arrived in the country today on a flight from Dubai, have all passed their health checks and processing in Auckland and have been cleared to board a charter flight to Christchurch ahead of beginning their 14-day period of managed isolation."