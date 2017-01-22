 

'We're running ragged': Warner admits rest more important than facing Black Caps

David Warner is worn out.

On the same day he claimed back-to-back Allan Border medals, Warner admitted he is need of the rest Cricket Australia has given him from the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

David Warner has continued his love affair with the SCG after plundering yet another century.

The nation's favourite slugger will instead put his feet up at home in Sydney before embarking on arguably the toughest challenge in world Test cricket - facing India in the subcontinent.

"I'm flying on the fifth (of February) so I've got a bit of time at home which is great," Warner said after becoming the fourth player to win consecutive Border medals last night. 

The Black Caps all-rounder became the first player to win a Test with consecutive sixes as NZ swept Bangladesh 2-0.
Source: SKY

After another stellar year with the willow - this time dominating cricket's one- day arena with a season-high 1388 runs - Warner revealed his mind and body had begun to tire.

He said he needed a mental freshener.

"Not that I would've not gone out there and given 100 per cent, but I felt especially the first two one-dayers this series with Pakistan, my feet weren't moving," he said.

"Sometimes they don't move at all, but they were just quite fatigued. We're running ragged in the outfield, we're giving everything we can, and I've run as hard as I can for every ball.

"It doesn't matter where it is. I'm always trying to compete against that ball and stop it from going to he boundary. That does take its toll.

"I'm grateful that Cricket Australia allowed me to get over some little niggles and having a little bit of rest at home to get me ready for India and there's no excuses there."

The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.
Source: SKY

The 30-year-old joined a select group of players to pocket successive Border medals in the award's 16-year history, including Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Shane Watson.

It is yet another milestone for the Australian vice-captain, who has emerged as a vital leader in an evolving Test side.

He pinpointed Australia's series defeat to Sri Lanka as a turning point last season.

"I probably threw the toys out of the cot in Sri Lanka. I learnt a lot about myself in Sri Lanka and that helped me coming towards this summer," he said.

"You look at the last couple of games against Pakistan, I really nailed it. To be in this form in the one-day cricket and now Test matches, leading into India, it's a great thing for myself personally and for us as a team."

