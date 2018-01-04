'We're ranked number one in the world' – Black Caps coach hopeful of Kiwi IPL deals

Black Caps coach Mike Hesson is hoping for several members of his side to pick up lucrative contracts in this year's Indian Premier League auction, following their 119-run win over the West Indies in Tauranga last night.

The 2-0 series victory over the tourists see New Zealand rise to number one in the ICC's T20 International rankings, and with the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult just some of the Black Caps already with IPL deals, Hesson is eager to see more of his players secure stints playing in India.

The likes of Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner all went unsold in the 2017 auction, although Hesson predicts a change of fortune for the trio.

"We've got a number of players that are performing very well and doing a number of different roles," he said.

"I'll be really surprised if a number of the IPL sides aren't taking a really close look at a number of our players."