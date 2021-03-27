'We're not good enough' - Bangladesh skipper slams his side after dismal ODI series defeat to Black Caps

Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal has not held back when reviewing his side's performance against the Black Caps in the recently concluded ODI series, saying his team were "not good enough".

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and his team mates walk from the ground after their loss in game two of the ODI series between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Source: Getty

The visiting Bangladesh side entered the series with a feeling of optimism, but were thoroughly outplayed by a ruthless Black Caps team as they fell to a heavy three-nil series defeat.

Following the end of the final game of the series in Wellington yesterday - where Bangladesh were thumped by 164 runs - Tamim lamented his side's performances throughout the series, particularly with the bat.

"Credit to New Zealand, I thought they were exceptional throughout the series, we were just not good enough," Tamim said in his post-match interview.

"No doubt the Black Caps played unbelievably well but at the same time we didn't play well.

"When you come to this part of the world 300 is chaseable but the way we batted was not on.

"When you come to this side of the world you know the ball will nip around ... you have to be patient.

"There will be time because these are all good batting surfaces...but we didn't allow that time to come. We played too many loose shots, too early. When you're ten overs in and three down the game is done there."

Tamim refused to label the forced quarantine and lack of match practice in the build up to the series as an excuse.

"I thought we had enough practice, it's just us players - we're not good enough."

Opening batsman Tamim is not taking part in the three-match T20 series that begins tomorrow in Hamilton due to personal reasons, with Mahmudullah taking the armband instead.

Tomorrow's T20 will be a double header with the White Ferns taking on Australia following the conclusion of the Black Caps game.