'We're not going to get over it for a wee while' – Black Caps react to World Cup thriller on NZ return

A plane trip back from the UK hasn't helped the Black Caps get over their Cricket World Cup heartbreak as some of the squad arrived back to New Zealand this morning.

After a tied Super Over and losing the World Cup final to England on boundary countback, the Black Caps had to settle for runners up status in the cruellest fashion, losing their second straight final.

Seamer Trent Boult reflected on the side's feelings, having to be the losers after such a close final.

"It was a long flight home, it probably hasn't sunk in yet," Boult said.

"I'd love it to sink in so we can get over it, but it's probably one of those things that's not going to sink in for a while.

"It was an amazing stage to be on, we saw what it meant to the Englishmen to get across the line. It could have been us, but unfortunately wasn't.

"I don't think anyone's going to get closer to winning a World Cup."

Boult's thoughts were echoed by batsman Colin Munro, another within the Black Caps' ranks yet to accept what had happened in those final moments at Lord's.

"Obviously it was such a tight game, without there really being an official winner," Munro told 1 NEWS.

"Obviously England's got the cup, but we didn't lose the final. It is tough, but [we've got] a couple of days at home now, and then I'm sure it'll pass over.

"We were so close but so far as well."