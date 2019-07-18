TODAY |

'We're not going to get over it for a wee while' – Black Caps react to World Cup thriller on NZ return

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

A plane trip back from the UK hasn't helped the Black Caps get over their Cricket World Cup heartbreak as some of the squad arrived back to New Zealand this morning.

After a tied Super Over and losing the World Cup final to England on boundary countback, the Black Caps had to settle for runners up status in the cruellest fashion, losing their second straight final.

Seamer Trent Boult reflected on the side's feelings, having to be the losers after such a close final.

"It was a long flight home, it probably hasn't sunk in yet," Boult said.

"I'd love it to sink in so we can get over it, but it's probably one of those things that's not going to sink in for a while.

"It was an amazing stage to be on, we saw what it meant to the Englishmen to get across the line. It could have been us, but unfortunately wasn't.

"I don't think anyone's going to get closer to winning a World Cup."

Boult's thoughts were echoed by batsman Colin Munro, another within the Black Caps' ranks yet to accept what had happened in those final moments at Lord's.

"Obviously it was such a tight game, without there really being an official winner," Munro told 1 NEWS.

"Obviously England's got the cup, but we didn't lose the final. It is tough, but [we've got] a couple of days at home now, and then I'm sure it'll pass over.

"We were so close but so far as well."

The Black Caps are now home for a few weeks, before travelling to Sri Lanka for two Tests and three T20s, beginning on August 14.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps arrived back into Auckland this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui runs against the Cowboys
Warriors table $1.5m offer to lure Melbourne Storm teenage sensation to Auckland
2
The England all-rounder played a vital role in his side's triumph over the Black Caps.
'A scary place' – Ben Stokes never wants another Super Over after World Cup final
3
The All Blacks coach discussed the risks associated with SBW making his comeback to rugby off the bench against South Africa.
All Blacks 'bewildered in their midfield' writes Stephen Jones
4
Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - October 06: All Blacks players celebrate as New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores a try in the last minute of the match during the Rugby Championship 2018 match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria South Africa, 06 October 2018 © Copyright photo: Christiaan Kotze / www.Photosport.nz
Springboks name weakened side to face Australia with one eye on All Blacks
5
1 NEWS Sport's Jenny-May Clarkson got an inside look at the Ferns' hub.
Behind the scenes in the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup team base
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:03
Jacinda Ardern said she is waiting to hear when works best for the team after their performance at the Cricket World Cup.

NZC boss says homecoming ceremony for gutted Black Caps 'just not practical' right now, despite PM's interest
01:30
Less than 24 hours after the final, the Black Caps skipper is finding the silver lining.

Despite World Cup anguish, brave Kane Williamson still able to crack jokes and smile with media
01:17
Williamson said after two decides slogged it out for 102 overs, it was a shame to decide the match on a little-used rule.

Kane Williamson on World Cup final and super over conundrum - 'Fine print decided it'
00:56
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup, speaking to the Black Caps captain after their final defeat.

ICC refuses to be drawn into furore over claims England incorrectly given extra run