'We're going nicely as a unit' - Henry Nicholls embracing role in tail end of Black Caps' order

Still learning about his role lower down the Black Caps batting order, Henry Nicholls is keen to expand his knowledge in Tuesday's second one-day international against Pakistan in Nelson.

The New Zealanders began the five-match series with a 61-run win in the rain-affected opening match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Coming in at No.6, Nicholls made 50 off 43 balls, providing valuable back-up alongside Colin Munro (58) and Martin Guptill (48) to skipper Kane Williamson's 115 as the Black Caps set a daunting target of 315.

Pakistan were 166-6 after 30 overs when rain stopped play, well behind the 228 tally needed for a Duckworth Lewis win.

Nicholls was pleased enough with his fourth ODI half-century, but says there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"I think that was about my sixth or seventh time at No.6, starting in India over the winter," the 26-year-old left-hander said.

"I think each situation has been a little bit different, and that's something I really embrace, trying to use my skills to assess the situation and play accordingly."

Working on a mix of shots that include power and placement takes time, he added.

"For me, moving forward, it's trying to access that power game and the ability to clear the ropes, - just reading the situation in terms of what is required at the time."

Nicholls expects Pakistan's bowling line-up to come back strongly at Saxton Oval in Nelson, and New Zealand will have to be adaptable to counter that.

He says adaptability will be key for the Black Caps, whether that means the middle order pushing the run rate up after a good start or consolidating if wickets are lost early.