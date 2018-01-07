 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We're going nicely as a unit' - Henry Nicholls embracing role in tail end of Black Caps' order

share

Source:

NZN

Still learning about his role lower down the Black Caps batting order, Henry Nicholls is keen to expand his knowledge in Tuesday's second one-day international against Pakistan in Nelson.

The Black Caps batsman smacked into Mohammad Amir in yesterday's ODI in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealanders began the five-match series with a 61-run win in the rain-affected opening match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Coming in at No.6, Nicholls made 50 off 43 balls, providing valuable back-up alongside Colin Munro (58) and Martin Guptill (48) to skipper Kane Williamson's 115 as the Black Caps set a daunting target of 315.

Pakistan were 166-6 after 30 overs when rain stopped play, well behind the 228 tally needed for a Duckworth Lewis win.

Nicholls was pleased enough with his fourth ODI half-century, but says there's still plenty of room for improvement.

"I think that was about my sixth or seventh time at No.6, starting in India over the winter," the 26-year-old left-hander said.

Henry Nicholls.

Source: Photosport

"I think each situation has been a little bit different, and that's something I really embrace, trying to use my skills to assess the situation and play accordingly."

Working on a mix of shots that include power and placement takes time, he added.

"For me, moving forward, it's trying to access that power game and the ability to clear the ropes, - just reading the situation in terms of what is required at the time."

Nicholls expects Pakistan's bowling line-up to come back strongly at Saxton Oval in Nelson, and New Zealand will have to be adaptable to counter that.

He says adaptability will be key for the Black Caps, whether that means the middle order pushing the run rate up after a good start or consolidating if wickets are lost early.

"We're going nicely as a batting unit and it's important when we get to Nelson we keep that going and keep raising the bar."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Matthew Dellavedova forgot what sport he was playing against the Washington Wizards.

Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

00:27
2
The former Black Cap had a night to forget as his team lost by 25 runs.

Mitchell McLenaghan's tough night in BBL goes from bad to worse as Kiwi freelancer bowled for a duck

00:22
3
The American's finish added to a historic night for the second tier club.

Eric Lichaj's superb volley adds to Nottingham Forest's sensational FA Cup upset win over Arsenal

00:30
4
The ND opener knocked five sixes in his 76-run innings as his team chased down Auckland's 202 with three overs spare.

Anton Devcich sends ball rocketing over the ropes continuously as Knights chase down Aces' big sum with ease

01:04
5
The Black Caps batsman smacked into Mohammad Amir in yesterday's ODI in Wellington.

'We're going nicely as a unit' - Henry Nicholls embracing role in tail end of Black Caps' order

00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 