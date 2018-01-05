'We're going to have to be on top of our game' - Tim Southee expects stern test against Pakistan

 

Pace man Tim Southee says the Black Caps bowling attack will need to be at their best when they tackle Pakistan in the first one-day international at the Basin Reserve in Wellington today.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwis are coming off a dominant performance against the West Indies, winning across all three formats and concluding with an impressive 119-run win in the third T20 on Wednesday.

But Southee says that while it was pleasing to complete such a strong start to the summer, the Black Caps face a new set of challenges against Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.

Chief among those will be containing a low-profile but nonetheless impressive batting line up.

"In batting, they're probably not as destructive as the West Indies, but they're very capable of batting for a long time and hurting poor bowling," Southee said.

"They don't have the big names but they've got great records to back it up."

He pointed to players like Babar Azam, the 23-year-old right-hander who has averaged 58.60 and made seven hundreds across the 36 ODIs he's played.

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Azhar Ali is another danger man, the experienced 32-year-old batsman returns to replace Ahmed Shehzad at the top of the order, and Fakhar Zaman, who has an average of 44.4 and nine wins from the nine ODIs he's played.

Southee was hopeful Fakhar's inexperience in New Zealand conditions might give the Black Caps an edge in the five-match ODI series, as well as the three Twenty20 games.

"He's obviously an exciting player who likes to get on with it. Hopefully we can change that record he's got," Southee said.

"It's a great start to his international career, but he's never toured New Zealand, so there are a few challenges for him to adapt to different conditions."

Southee says Pakistan also have a quality bowling attack, who have proven effect in different conditions around the world.

Led by Hassan Ali, ranked No.1 in the ICC's ODI bowler rankings, the Pakistan bowling attack demands respect, he added.

"We know we're going to have to be on top of our game."

