'We're delighted to have him' - Disgraced cricketer David Warner to get career back on track with Sydney club

Disgraced Australian opener David Warner will attempt to get his cricket career back on track by playing the start of the Sydney grade cricket season with Randwick Petersham.

Australia's David Warner, is seated on the team bus after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

David Warner.

Club president and ex-Test fast bowler Mike Whitney told the Southern Courier the batsman had committed to at least the first three of four matches for the club.

He will also be involved in pre-season training and helping with the club's youngsters.

"We're delighted to have him," Whitney said. "He's one of the best players Australia has had since World War Two.

"He's been speaking to one of our club officials and he has committed to the first three or four rounds of the season. Why it is only three or four rounds at this stage, I don't know."

Whitney had reached out to Warner last month after the 31-year-old's 12-month Cricket Australia ban for his role in the ball tampering fiasco in South Africa.

Warner has been on the books at Randwick Petersham since 2013/14 after joining from the neighbouring Eastern Suburbs club.

But he's rarely been sighted for the club due to state, international and Indian Premier League commitments.

The Cricket Australia ban extended to state matches, with the three players at the centre of the controversy - Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft - only able to ply their trade in grade cricket during the suspensions.

