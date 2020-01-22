Wellington's Kerr sisters ready to shine for White Ferns

Fresh off helping the Wellington Blaze to the Women's Super Smash title, Amelia and Jess Kerr are out to replicate their success on the international stage.

Having playing starring roles in the Blaze's third straight T20 crown, both Kerr sisters are part of the White Ferns' squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, with older sibling Jess rewarded for finishing as the competition's leading wicket taker.

"If you told me a couple of months ago that I'd even be talked about as a selection I wouldn't have believed you," Jess told 1 NEWS.

"I'm just so excited and can't wait for it to kick off."

Younger sister Amelia is already an established member of the White Ferns' set up and is looking forward to sharing the field with her sibling.

"I'm extremely proud of her," Amelia says.

"She's worked hard, and had a few health issues and injuries."

One of those health issues has been Type 1 diabetes, forcing her to switch from athletics to cricket. But she's had the support from new White Ferns captain and Blaze teammate Sophie Devine, who also struggles with the condition.

"[I've] been diagnosed for about eight years now so that's been a little bit of a challenge at times," says Jess.

"But that's also awesome seeing Sophie doing what she does and it's not stopping her."