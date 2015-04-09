 

Wellington spinner Jeetan Patel called into Black Caps' ODI squad for final match against Bangladesh

Wellington spinner Jeetan Patel has been called into the Black Caps squad for the third and final one-day cricket international against Bangladesh in Nelson.

Jeetan Patel bowls. Wellington Firebirds v Canterbury Wizards at Allied Prime Basin Reserve, Wellington. Wednesday, 19 November 2008. Photo: Dave Lintott/PHOTOSPORT

Black Caps spinner Jeetan Patel lets fly

Patel, 36, has represented New Zealand in all three forms of the game and has made 39 ODI appearances, although the last of those was seven years ago.

Coach Mike Hesson says it's a horses-for-courses selection.

"With the slow nature of the Saxton Oval surface and the number of left handers in the Bangladesh line-up, we feel Jeetan will be a good option to have for the final game," he said.

"He's been bowling very well for the Wellington Firebirds in the McDonald's Super Smash and will be a welcome addition to the squad."

New Zealand are looking to sweep the series on Saturday, having taken a 2-0 lead with a 67-run win at the same venue today.

