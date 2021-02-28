TODAY |

Wellington rack up mammoth total against Otago with rapid Finn Allen ton

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington have downed Otago by 82 runs after setting a first innings total of 427 runs in their Ford Trophy clash with Otago today, aided in particular by two stunning performances from openers Finn Allen and Tom Blundell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Allen and fellow opener Tom Blundell both notched up centuries in their win over Otago. Source: Twitter/BLACKCAPS

Allen wasted no time at the crease, smashing his way to his maiden Ford Trophy century off just 50-balls, equalling the fastest century scored in the competition, picking apart the Otago bowling attack.

The 21-year-old kept the same pace until he was ultimately dismissed for 128 off 59 balls, featuring nine fours and 11 sixes. 

Blundell played a more conservative innings, however his scoring was far from slow. 

The Black Caps wicket keeper finished with 151 off 140 balls, with 17 fours and one six.

Otago didn't go down without a fight with middle-order batsmen Michael Rippon and Dale Phillips scoring 80 and 62 respectively.

However, their efforts weren't enough with the Otago side bowled out in the 41st over.

Cricket
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Parker defeats Fa on points in contest short on fireworks
2
Shane Van Gisbergen kicks off Supercars season with perfect performance at Bathurst 500
3
'Watch this space' - Dame Valerie Adams makes statement with best throw since having children
4
'No one owns the silver fern' - Kiwi UFC trainer fires shots at NZ Rugby over right to wear symbol
5
Australia T20 side plot Black Caps series reversal, route home
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
06:19

After impressive T20 outing in Dunedin, Jimmy Neesham loving cricket as much as ever

Martin Guptill breaks T20 world record in powerhouse knock for Black Caps
01:49

White Fern hoping for 'final tick' in 18-year career with first international cricket on home ground in Dunedin

Black Caps hold on to win T20 thriller in Dunedin as Jimmy Neesham snares pair of wickets at the death