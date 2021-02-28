Wellington rack up mammoth total against Otago with rapid Finn Allen ton

Wellington have downed Otago by 82 runs after setting a first innings total of 427 runs in their Ford Trophy clash with Otago today, aided in particular by two stunning performances from openers Finn Allen and Tom Blundell.

Allen wasted no time at the crease, smashing his way to his maiden Ford Trophy century off just 50-balls, equalling the fastest century scored in the competition, picking apart the Otago bowling attack.

The 21-year-old kept the same pace until he was ultimately dismissed for 128 off 59 balls, featuring nine fours and 11 sixes.

Blundell played a more conservative innings, however his scoring was far from slow.

The Black Caps wicket keeper finished with 151 off 140 balls, with 17 fours and one six.

Otago didn't go down without a fight with middle-order batsmen Michael Rippon and Dale Phillips scoring 80 and 62 respectively.