Wellington Firebirds axe both Twenty20 imports after late night bender in Nelson

Imports Jade Dernbach and Evan Gulbis have been axed by Wellington for the remainder of the Twenty20 season following a breach of team protocol.

English international bowler Dernbach and Melbourne allrounder Gulbis were found to have enjoyed a late night out in Nelson before their match against Central Districts last Sunday. The pair were Wellington's two most expensive bowlers in the match at Saxton Oval.

They weren't considered for the home game against Auckland on Thursday, where last-placed Wellington lodged their first win of the season.

Evan Gulbis. Source: Getty

Cricket Wellington chief executive Peter Clinton confirmed both players are returning home.

Gulbis was on a short-term contract anyway, while Dernback - who was contracted until the end of the season - had requested a release which has been granted.