Wellington crowned Plunket Shield champions after abrupt end to season

Wellington have been crowned the winner of the domestic Plunket Shield Cricket competition due to precautionary measures seeing the cancellation of the final two rounds of the tournament.

Wellington's Logan Van Beek celebrates a wicket during a Plunket Shield match earlier this season. Source: Photosport

The decision follows a global trend of cancelled sporting fixtures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Firebirds currently sit 26 points ahead of the nearest challenger, therefore the abrupt end to the season sees them as the victor.

NZ Cricket CEO David White said the decision was driven by expert medical advice and the welfare of everyone in New Zealand's cricket community.

"The medical advice we're receiving is that we need to take a lead on this matter."

"The strong consensus within NZC is that extra measures need to be taken to safeguard both the health and well-being of the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest."

The ANZ New Zealand Cricket awards have also been postponed due to similar reasons.