TODAY |

Wellington crowned Plunket Shield champions after abrupt end to season

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington have been crowned the winner of the domestic Plunket Shield Cricket competition due to precautionary measures seeing the  cancellation of the final two rounds of the tournament.

Wellington's Logan Van Beek celebrates a wicket during a Plunket Shield match earlier this season. Source: Photosport

The decision follows a global trend of cancelled sporting fixtures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Firebirds currently sit 26 points ahead of the nearest challenger, therefore the abrupt end to the season sees them as the victor.

NZ Cricket CEO David White said the decision was driven by expert medical advice and the welfare of everyone in New Zealand's cricket community.

"The medical advice we're receiving is that we need to take a lead on this matter."

"The strong consensus within NZC is that extra measures need to be taken to safeguard both the health and well-being of the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest."

The ANZ New Zealand Cricket awards have also been postponed due to similar reasons.

Although the Plunket Shield is done and dusted, the remainder of the club and amateur seasons around the country will be expected to continue.

Cricket
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Benji Marshall turns back the clock, scores try while leading Tigers to win over Dragons
2
Rudy Gobert, the first NBA star to test positive for coronavirus, donates $825k to pandemic relief efforts
3
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
4
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
5
Australian hooker shown red card on Crusaders debut for throwing elbow
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
03:43

Polyfest cancelled in Auckland amid coronavirus pandemic concern
05:24

No new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today

Air New Zealand may cut 30% of staff as coronavirus pandemic hits travel industry hard