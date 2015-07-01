'We know what they bring' - Black Caps undaunted by Australian pace battery

New Zealand opener Tom Latham says his team won't be daunted facing Australia's star-studded pace attack under lights, but concedes the Kiwis need some acclimatising before the three-Test series.



Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of Murali Vijay Source: Getty

The NZ Test team touched down yesterday afternoon in Perth ahead of the day- night clash, starting on Thursday at Optus Stadium.



The pink ball is not the only thing the Black Caps have to acclimatise to, with the temperature forecast to reach 40 degrees on the opening two days of the first Test.



But it is the pace line-up of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who should be striking fear into the Kiwis.



Latham was playing it cool when asked about the trio, saying his team had faced them before and knew what to expect.



The Black Caps were bowled out for 202 and 208 in their only other day-night Test in Australia - four years ago in Adelaide.

Hazlewood snared 6-70 in NZ's second innings to help lift Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory in that clash.



New Zealand have arrived in Australia brimming with confidence after their 1-0 series victory over England, and they are backing their batsmen to hold their own against Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins under lights.

"I wouldn't say (it's) daunting, but it's an exciting opportunity for us," Latham said.



"We're lucky enough we have played most of their guys before, so we know what they bring.



"We played them last time in Adelaide four years ago. Hopefully, we can take those experiences into the Test.



"For us, it's about trying to adapt to the pink ball, adapt to the conditions and, hopefully, that will give us a good chance."



The Black Caps' only Test series victory in Australia came in 1985 when they won 2-1.



Kiwi skipper and run machine Kane Williamson is vital to Kiwi chances of breaking the long drought.



But Latham will also be a key cog after hitting career-best form. The 27-year-old has struck five centuries from his past 11 Test innings, including 105 in the recent drawn Test against England.