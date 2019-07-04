TODAY |

'We haven't played our best' - Kane Williamson insists Black Caps can recover from horror World Cup slump

The Cricket World Cup is yet to see the best of the Black Caps, says captain Kane Williamson, who is likely to scrape into the tournament semi-finals off the back of three straight losses.

Falling by 119-runs in Durham, the Black Caps are likely to sneak into the fourth and final semi-final spot thanks to a superior run rate over fifth-placed Pakistan.

Should the table remain the same going into the knockout phase, the Black Caps will face Australia in Manchester on July 9, while England and India will face off in Birmingham on July 11.

Speaking after this morning's loss to England, captain Williamson said that his side's results in pool play don't matter anymore, and that he's now concentrating solely on their potential semi-final.

"It has been a learning curve adapting to a variety of surfaces," Williamson told media.

"In some ways, it starts again now. We have had a few losses recently but if we get to the semifinal stage, anything can happen.

"We know we haven't played our best cricket yet."

The Black Caps could still miss out on the semi-final, provided Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 319 or more runs on Friday. 

