'We have huge respect for New Zealand' - Australia refusing to take Black Caps lightly

Australia have vowed not to underestimate New Zealand as the Black Caps go in search of their first series win in the country in 34 years.



Source: Photosport

New Zealand have arrived for Thursday's first Test in Perth as clear outsiders, despite sitting three spots ahead of Australia in the world rankings at No.2.



The Black Caps haven't lost a Test series since March 2017, having gone undefeated in their last seven.



New Zealand have for a number of years flown under the radar of numerous Test teams and critics.



They possess the country's best ever batsman in Kane Williamson, while Neil Wagner is currently one of the form paceman in the world.



And Australia's coach Justin Langer insists his team won't be caught off-guard.



"Even if you think they're going under the radar a bit, not in our world baby, they're not under the radar," Langer said.



"We're ready for them for Thursday.



"We have (been watching them), because we're playing them in two days' time. We've got an unbelievable support staff who are all over it.



"We've seen a lot of their batting; we've studied them closely. Our bowlers have an opportunity to see their batsmen.



"We've got incredible intel, so they'll be well prepared. We won't be taking anything lightly."



Langer's comments come after Allan Border - who captained Australia during the 1985-86 loss - labelled the tourists the best Black Caps team to tour since Martin Crowe and Richard Hadlee were at the fore in the 1980s.



Langer and captain Tim Paine both watched the Black Caps in their recent 1-0 series win over England, tuning in to view them in the morning before playing Pakistan in the evening in Adelaide.



Williamson scored two centuries on his last tour of Australia, while Ross Taylor went close to a triple-ton in the drawn Perth Test.



Trent Boult remains in doubt with a side strain, meaning rookie quick Lockie Ferguson could be a chance of a debut after impressing in the one-day World Cup.



"Very good team, New Zealand. Not only the New Zealand cricket team, I love the culture of New Zealand sport," Langer said.



"We talk about continuity, they've certainly got that. They've got a seasoned bowling attack with the aggressor in Wagner and potentially Ferguson.



"They've got guys in the top 10 in Test cricket and one of the great players in their captain (Williamson) who not only plays with great skill but great humility.

