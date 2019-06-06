TODAY |

'We had a bit of luck' - Ross Taylor admits Blacks Caps must improve running between wickets

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor admits his side needs to improve its running between the wickets if it doesn't want to adversely harm its World Cup chances.

New Zealand's chase for Bangladesh's 244 was hardly convincing, not helped by poor running at the crease. 

Kane Williamson had a massive life on eight when Bangladesh's keeper Mushfiqur Rahim blew a simple run-out opportunity, and Jimmy Neesham and Taylor himself also had scares on the way to NZ's two-wicket win.

"Obviously we were very lucky with the first one with Kane and then I think I was in by one centimetre and I think Jim was in by half a centimetre," he told reporters following New Zealand's second win from two outings in the UK.

"You know, we talk about innings and that, and it's part and parcel of cricket.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    New Zealand’s stuttering chase against Bangladesh was nearly made harder by some poor running. Source: 1 NEWS

    "I always do love batting with Kane, and he's great to be batting with, but we had a bit of luck.

    "We were put under pressure, and we came out with the right result and I think that bodes well for the tournament.

    "It’s not going to be the last time we’ll be put under pressure in this tournament, and it's nice we got out on the other end with the win, and I'm sure that will bode well when we are put under pressure when we're batting first or batting second."

    New Zealand's next match is against Afghanistan on Sunday. 

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal. Source: SKY
      More From
      Cricket
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      00:55
      Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
      Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
      2
      The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
      Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
      3
      Williamson looked out for certain until replays showed Mushfiqur Rahim got too excited with the dismissal.
      Bangladesh wicketkeeper's game-changing howler gives Williamson, Black Caps lifeline in chaotic World Cup clash
      4
      Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
      5
      Cricket World Cup reporter Guy Heveldt has all the latest Black Caps action.
      Cricket World Cup diary: You can breathe again, the Black Caps are two-from-two
      MORE FROM
      Cricket
      MORE
      Martin Guptill batting. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. Cricket World Cup 2019. The Oval, London, UK. Wednesday 5 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.co.nz

      Black Caps scrape home for two-wicket World Cup win over Bangladesh after chasing down 245
      New Zealand's Matt Henry and Martin Guptill celebrate a wicket. New Zealand Black Caps v Bangladesh. One day international cricket. 1st ODI. McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand. Wednesday 13 February 2019. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

      Cricket World Cup diary: Black Caps' Matt Henry gets opportunity to stake his claim against Bangladesh
      00:15
      Sri Lanka managed to defend 201 in the rain-affected match to pick up their first win of the tournament.

      Sri Lankan bowlers salvage World Cup win after batting collapse against Afghanistan
      00:40
      New Zealand are set to face off with Bangladesh on Thursday in their second World Cup match.

      Black Caps admit having a few selection headaches ahead of Bangladesh