'We had a bit of luck' - Ross Taylor admits Blacks Caps must improve running between wickets

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor admits his side needs to improve its running between the wickets if it doesn't want to adversely harm its World Cup chances.

New Zealand's chase for Bangladesh's 244 was hardly convincing, not helped by poor running at the crease.

Kane Williamson had a massive life on eight when Bangladesh's keeper Mushfiqur Rahim blew a simple run-out opportunity, and Jimmy Neesham and Taylor himself also had scares on the way to NZ's two-wicket win.

"Obviously we were very lucky with the first one with Kane and then I think I was in by one centimetre and I think Jim was in by half a centimetre," he told reporters following New Zealand's second win from two outings in the UK.

"You know, we talk about innings and that, and it's part and parcel of cricket.

"I always do love batting with Kane, and he's great to be batting with, but we had a bit of luck.

"We were put under pressure, and we came out with the right result and I think that bodes well for the tournament.

"It’s not going to be the last time we’ll be put under pressure in this tournament, and it's nice we got out on the other end with the win, and I'm sure that will bode well when we are put under pressure when we're batting first or batting second."