'We cannot put him in jeopardy' - Ben Stokes off limits to media during Canterbury stint

Controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be off-limits to media during his time in New Zealand playing for Canterbury, chief executive Jeremy Curwin has said.

Stokes, 26, yesterday was confirmed as a signing for the Canterbury Kings, eligible for their opening matches of the Ford Trophy 50-over competition, having travelled from England to New Zealand to visit friends and family.

The Kiwi-born all-rounder is currently in international exile from representing England during the 2017-18 Ashes series, as he awaits his fate around an alleged assault outside a Britsol nightclub earlier this year.

Speaking to the Times, Canterbury chief Curwin made it clear that Stokes will be sheltered during his time in a Kings shirt.

"It's because of his legal situation," he said.

"We cannot put him in jeopardy of his court proceedings, he's just not allowed to talk about it and that's not something he can risk — nor are we prepared to put him in that situation."