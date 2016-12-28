'We can put Australia under pressure' - Pakistan out to ruin Boxing Day Test for Aussies

Wahab Riaz is mindful of the hard work ahead before he can even think about bowling to Nic Maddinson again.



Maddinson will be under intense pressure when he eventually bats in the Boxing Day Test.



In his first two Tests the Australian No.6 has scored 0, one and four.



Riaz dismissed him twice in Brisbane, but was cautious when asked about the prospect of trying to continue Maddinson's tough start.



"Before we get to Maddinson, we have to get through five or six batsmen," Riaz said.



"Maddinson is a good player - I've seen him play in domestic cricket and the Big Bash.



"It's never easy for anyone to start his international career.



"Obviously he's struggling - we can put some pressure on him - but for that, we have to get him onto the field."



Pakistan will resume their first innings on day three at 6-310, with Azhar Ali on 139 and Mohammad Amir unbeaten on 28.



The tourists will aim to score quick runs before Riaz, Mohammad and the rest of their bowling attack take on the Australian top order.



But Melbourne's notoriously fickle weather is proving to be the key factor, with a succession of rain delays interrupting the first two days.



And the forecast is for more humidity and showers through Wednesday, with even possible storms on Thursday.



"The decision has to be taken by the captain and coach in the morning, what they decide, how we have to play," Riaz said.

