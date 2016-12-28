 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We can put Australia under pressure' - Pakistan out to ruin Boxing Day Test for Aussies

share

Source:

AAP

Wahab Riaz is mindful of the hard work ahead before he can even think about bowling to Nic Maddinson again.

An unbeaten score of 139 put Pakistan in the driver's seat as rain wiped out most of the second day in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

Maddinson will be under intense pressure when he eventually bats in the Boxing Day Test.

In his first two Tests the Australian No.6 has scored 0, one and four.

Riaz dismissed him twice in Brisbane, but was cautious when asked about the prospect of trying to continue Maddinson's tough start.

"Before we get to Maddinson, we have to get through five or six batsmen," Riaz said.

"Maddinson is a good player - I've seen him play in domestic cricket and the Big Bash.

"It's never easy for anyone to start his international career.

"Obviously he's struggling - we can put some pressure on him - but for that, we have to get him onto the field."

Pakistan will resume their first innings on day three at 6-310, with Azhar Ali on 139 and Mohammad Amir unbeaten on 28.

The tourists will aim to score quick runs before Riaz, Mohammad and the rest of their bowling attack take on the Australian top order.

But Melbourne's notoriously fickle weather is proving to be the key factor, with a succession of rain delays interrupting the first two days.

And the forecast is for more humidity and showers through Wednesday, with even possible storms on Thursday.

"The decision has to be taken by the captain and coach in the morning, what they decide, how we have to play," Riaz said.

"But obviously we need to put some runs on the board (and) get some early wickets (so) we can put Australia under pressure."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The superstar duo were at it again for the Thunder, and were too much for the Heat to handle

Video: Steven Adams, Russell Westbrook combine to see OKC obliterate Miami


00:09
2
On his trip to the Wairere Falls, the All Blacks winger managed a quick workout with his beloved pooch.

Video: Waisake Naholo endures punishing staircase climb carrying his dog Mosko

3
Channel Nine presenter Mark Nicholas

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas hospitalised again

00:13
4
LaMelo Ball casually pointed at the half court line, before coolly slotting a three-pointer for Chino Hills in California.

Video: The next Steph Curry? Basketballer teases opponent with lethal half-court shot

5
Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan on the third day of their second cricket test in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Warner century spearheads Aussie fightback against Pakistan in Melbourne

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on flight

Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, has died.

03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.


01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

Sione Taumalolo, aged 11, was described as a self-confessed mummy's boy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ