 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'We always try to bring massive intensity with the ball' - Black Caps composed as victories pile up

share

Source:

NZN

In the midst of one of the all-time great New Zealand form streaks, all-rounder Colin Munro says he and his teammates will simply keep on keeping on in tomorrow's second Twenty20 clash against Pakistan.

Colin Munro said the Black Caps will keep it simple as they prepare for their second T20 match against Pakistan.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having won a record 13 completed matches on the trot since December, few can envisage anything other than a clear Kiwi victory tomorrow in Auckland.

Aided in part by Munro's unbeaten 49 off 43 balls, the Black Caps won Monday's first T20 match against Pakistan by a comfortable seven wickets.

Yet the in-form big-hitter insisted his side would have to cope with bouts of extreme Pakistani pressure at Eden Park and produce their best.

The free-scoring Munro - currently the world's foremost T20 batsman - has compiled 388 runs in his past six T20 innings, including two centuries.

"We're just trying to play each game as best as we can - I know it sounds boring, the old cliche, but that's what we're trying to do," Munro told reporters.

"Series wins will take care of themselves when those things are happening.

"It's always good because when you're winning, it's the best time to critique performances as well, without people being down on themselves."

On the personnel front, Munro's Black Caps are set to do without the rested Tim Southee, but regain pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Bit-part T20 player Ross Taylor also steps out of the picture, while captain Kane Williamson is expected to return from a stiff side.

With Ferguson and the fearsome Boult to return, New Zealand will be even more deadly with the ball - yet Munro wasn't getting ahead of himself.

Pakistan could be equally strong on their day, he believed, despite a disastrous Kiwi tour that has produced no wins from six matches to date.

They were whitewashed 5-0 in their ODI series.

"I think they're a pretty unpredictable team on their day - when they come out and play to their potential they can beat anyone," the 30-year-old Munro said.

"You can see that in the results they've had, but if we focus too much on their strengths and weaknesses, it takes away from what we're good at."

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The stars are in Auckland shooting promos, but took the time to cool off with a cheeky dip.

'Chehoo!' All Blacks stars SBW and Beauden Barrett cool off in Auckland's harbour, show off skilful bombs

00:30
2
The Thunder came from behind to edge Brooklyn 109-108 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.

Steven Adams hustles to get off great buzzer beater as Westbrook magic leads OKC Thunder to comeback win over Nets

00:30
3
The Kiwi centre currently leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game averaging five per match.

Video: 'Great manners' - fatherly Steven Adams signs autographs for polite young Thunder fans ahead of Nets showdown

00:49
4
Pete Wardell is just as mesmerised by Pita Taufatofua's story as the rest of the world.

'They're our brothers and sisters' - NZ Chef de Mission vows to help Tongan flag-bearer 'any way we can' at Winter Olympics

5
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jason Taumalolo of Tonga on the charge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup match between the New Zealand Kiwis and Tonga at Waikato Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Tonga name national league competition after Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:02
A fundraising campaign has started to the touring brass band does have to travel by bus again.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 