'We always try to bring massive intensity with the ball' - Black Caps composed as victories pile up

In the midst of one of the all-time great New Zealand form streaks, all-rounder Colin Munro says he and his teammates will simply keep on keeping on in tomorrow's second Twenty20 clash against Pakistan.

Having won a record 13 completed matches on the trot since December, few can envisage anything other than a clear Kiwi victory tomorrow in Auckland.

Aided in part by Munro's unbeaten 49 off 43 balls, the Black Caps won Monday's first T20 match against Pakistan by a comfortable seven wickets.

Yet the in-form big-hitter insisted his side would have to cope with bouts of extreme Pakistani pressure at Eden Park and produce their best.

The free-scoring Munro - currently the world's foremost T20 batsman - has compiled 388 runs in his past six T20 innings, including two centuries.

"We're just trying to play each game as best as we can - I know it sounds boring, the old cliche, but that's what we're trying to do," Munro told reporters.

"Series wins will take care of themselves when those things are happening.

"It's always good because when you're winning, it's the best time to critique performances as well, without people being down on themselves."

On the personnel front, Munro's Black Caps are set to do without the rested Tim Southee, but regain pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Bit-part T20 player Ross Taylor also steps out of the picture, while captain Kane Williamson is expected to return from a stiff side.

With Ferguson and the fearsome Boult to return, New Zealand will be even more deadly with the ball - yet Munro wasn't getting ahead of himself.

Pakistan could be equally strong on their day, he believed, despite a disastrous Kiwi tour that has produced no wins from six matches to date.

They were whitewashed 5-0 in their ODI series.

"I think they're a pretty unpredictable team on their day - when they come out and play to their potential they can beat anyone," the 30-year-old Munro said.