'We always believed' – Black Caps' selector on Manchester miracle against India

The Black Caps selectors always had faith in the team's ability to perform at this year's Cricket World Cup in England, having last night qualified for the final for the second tournament in a row.

With an 18-run win over India in Manchester, the Black Caps will have the chance to atone for the loss of the 2015 final, facing the winner of England and Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, selector Gavin Larsen said that his team were confident of success, despite the run of three straight losses to end the group stage.

"It [the win] means a lot," Larsen began.

"It's now the big dance at Lord's on Sunday. It's now two in a row, 2015 and now '19.

"We always had faith, I guess, deep in our minds that the boys had the ability and the technique to go the whole way, and now we've got a chance.

"Superb."