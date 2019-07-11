TODAY |

'We always believed' – Black Caps' selector on Manchester miracle against India

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

The Black Caps selectors always had faith in the team's ability to perform at this year's Cricket World Cup in England, having last night qualified for the final for the second tournament in a row.

With an 18-run win over India in Manchester, the Black Caps will have the chance to atone for the loss of the 2015 final, facing the winner of England and Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

Speaking to 1 NEWS this afternoon, selector Gavin Larsen said that his team were confident of success, despite the run of three straight losses to end the group stage.

"It [the win] means a lot," Larsen began.

"It's now the big dance at Lord's on Sunday. It's now two in a row, 2015 and now '19.

"We always had faith, I guess, deep in our minds that the boys had the ability and the technique to go the whole way, and now we've got a chance.

"Superb."

The Black Caps face the winner of tonight's semi-final between Australia and England on Sunday night through to Monday morning NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gavin Larsen spoke to 1 NEWS after NZ's thrilling World Cup semi-final win. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
2
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
3
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
4
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
5
Away in Argentina, the All Blacks will have one eye on the cricket on Sunday.
'What time's the final?' The All Blacks' Cricket World Cup dilemma
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
The Black Caps celebrate against England

ICC boss says Cricket World Cup proving all three formats can continue to thrive
02:06
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".

Humble Virat Kohli commends Black Caps' 'perfect' bowling attack after shock World Cup exit
01:23
Kane Williamson said the team weren’t nervous during the break and got a decent night’s rest in too.

Black Caps used unique overnight break in ODI semi to strategise strong start to second day
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.

Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference