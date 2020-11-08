WBBL star snags laid back run out after catching non-striker off guard

Nic Carey of the Hobart Hurricanes in the Australian Womens Big Bash League snagged what is arguably the most laid back runout of the year today.

Playing the Sydney Thunder, Carey fielded a drive off her own bowling, noticing the non-striker, Tammy Beaumont, was off balance and out of her crease.

Instead of hastily trying to run Beaumont out, Carey nonchalantly tossed the ball back at the stumps, catching the non-striker off guard.

Despite the lack of vigour in the throw, Carey still managed to dislodge the bails with the non-striker still out of her crease sending Beaumont back to the sheds.