Wayward Mitchell Santner six takes out Seddon Park security guard

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner had spectators ducking for cover at Seddon Park, taking out a security guard in his quickfire knock in the second Test against England.

The Black Caps all-rounder's shot left one security guard with a sore head in Hamilton. Source: SKY

With Santner looking for quick runs in the evening session of day two, a short pitched barrage from Jofra Archer saw the left-hander send the ball over the fine leg rope.

LIVE: England take charge of afternoon session, Black Caps bowled out for 375 in Hamilton

Unfortunately though, one security guard took his eyes off the action, copping the ball straight on the head.

After leaving the field for a bit of treatment though, the security guard would come back. 

Santner would fall for 23 runs from 39 balls, while the Black Caps were all out for 375 in their first innings.

