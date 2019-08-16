TODAY |

Watling, Somerville resistance sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 268 to win first Test

The Black Caps have set Sri Lanka 268 to win the first Test in Galle after being bowled out for 285 in their second innings.

Resuming their innings at 195/7 on day four, the Black Caps' overnight pair of BJ Watling and Will Somerville resumed where they left off the night before, adding 46 for the eighth wicket.

Watling was the first wicket to fall, caught behind off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara for 77 from 173 balls, in what could be a match turning innings.

That dismissal saw Trent Boult join Somerville at the crease, the number 10 hitting a quickfire 26 from just 25 balls as New Zealand's lead passed 200.

Kumara would strike again to remove Boult, who was attempting a ramp over third man when he was caught by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Ajaz Patel and Somerville added 25 for the final wicket, before the left-handed Patel fell for 14, out LBW to de Silva.

Somerville left stranded on 40 not out, his highest Test and first class score.

Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/99.

New Zealand's BJ Watling plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka. Source: Associated Press
