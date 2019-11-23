TODAY |

Watling, Santner extend Black Caps' lead in wicketless first session against England

The Black Caps have batted through until lunch on day four without loss against England in Mount Maunganui, extending their first innings lead to 99 runs at Bay Oval, finishing the first session at 452/6.

Picking up on the morning of day four, the Black Caps' overnight pair of BJ Watling (148 not out) and Mitchell Santner (55 not out) continued their vigil through the first session, looking to extend New Zealand's lead against a wilting England attack.

Santner would reach his fifty - his third in Tests - from 170 balls, showing incredible resilience to resist the short pitched attack of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad.

An eighth Test hundred from Watling put the Black Caps ahead in Mount Maunganui. Source: SKY

Having reached stumps not out with 119, Watling continued his determined innings, reaching his highest Test score, seeing him past the 142 not out made against Sri Lanka in 2015 with the last ball before lunch.

Watling and Santner have so far added an unbeaten 136 runs for the seventh wicket, and will resume after the lunch as the Black Caps look to push their lead past three figures.

