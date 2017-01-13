Watch: 'You can't do that!' Accident or not? Tim Southee injures Bangladesh batter with errant throw after failing to get him out

Source:SKY
Black Caps bowler Tim Southee has had a rare brain explosion on day two of the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Early on the second morning, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan defended a straight ball back to Southee, who gathered and appeared to try and throw down the stumps.
For whatever reason, Southee's throw was beyond wayward, hitting Shakib low on on the foot.
Southee will most likely now incur punishment from the match officials at the conclusion of the Test.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport