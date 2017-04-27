Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

An IPL bowler had nowhere to hide when his wide delivery cost his team five runs after it completely missed the pitch and streaked away to the boundary ropes.

Shardul Thakur's ball was so far off the mark, commentators labelled the ball from this morning's IPL clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants "one of the worst balls you'll see in the IPL - ever".

It didn't help that Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa both had strong days with the bat for Kolkata too as the Knight Riders easily chased down the Supergiants' total of 182 with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Black Caps all rounder Colin de Grandhomme's bat therefore wasn't required in the win but he failed to continue his string of fine performances with ball in hand as he gave up 14 runs for no wickets in two overs of work.