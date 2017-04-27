 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An IPL bowler had nowhere to hide when his wide delivery cost his team five runs after it completely missed the pitch and streaked away to the boundary ropes.

Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.
Source: SKY

Shardul Thakur's ball was so far off the mark, commentators labelled the ball from this morning's IPL clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants "one of the worst balls you'll see in the IPL - ever".

Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.
Source: SKY

It didn't help that Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa both had strong days with the bat for Kolkata too as the Knight Riders easily chased down the Supergiants' total of 182 with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Black Caps all rounder Colin de Grandhomme's bat therefore wasn't required in the win but he failed to continue his string of fine performances with ball in hand as he gave up 14 runs for no wickets in two overs of work.

The win puts the Knight Riders back on top of the table while the Supergiants sit fourth.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.

00:50
Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

'Our advocates meet with women every day who have been so severely hurt they could have been a homicide' – shocking reality of domestic violence level in NZ explained

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

03:17
Massey University research shows RTD guzzling young women are the new face of NZ's drinking problem.

Young NZ women drinking RTDs to 'hazardous levels' - Alcohol Healthwatch warns

New research has revealed startling figures about the consumption of RTDs in NZ.

00:45
A lobby group today presented the council with a petition against plans to cut funding.

'Love our libraries, save our librarians' - petition presented to Auckland Council over plan to cut funding

Members of the Love Our Libraries lobby group have this morning presented a petition to Auckland Council.


03:14
A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.

Bringing New York Chic to the Heart of the Hutt

A Lower Hutt mum is doing her bit to make sure New Zealand isn't lagging behind the world when it comes to makeup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ