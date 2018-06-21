Watch: White Ferns skipper Suzie Bates hammers NZ's first Women’s T20 international century

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates continues to re-write the record books, becoming the first New Zealand woman to score a T20 International century, hitting an unbeaten 124 against South Africa in Taunton this morning.

Batting first in their Tri-Series opener against South Africa, Bates and the White Ferns posted an at the time record of 216-1 from their 20 overs.

Bates combined with Sophie Devine to post an opening stand of 182 runs.

South Africa could only muster 150-6 in reply to New Zealand's mammoth effort, giving the White Ferns a 66-run win.