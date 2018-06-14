 

Watch: White Ferns' 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 232 against Ireland to break record for highest women's ODI score

Seventeen-year-old White Ferns star Amelia Kerr had no idea about the records she was breaking in her monumental unbeaten 232 against Ireland this morning.

At just 17, the Kiwi star smashed the record for the highest ever women’s ODI score against Ireland.
Source: Twitter/White Ferns

Kerr’s "surreal" innings saw her beat the record for the highest individual score in women's ODIs, after going past Belinda Clark's 221, which the Australian scored against Denmark in Mumbai.

"I had no idea (of the records), I think I heard them say stuff on the speaker 'cause everyone was clapping but I had no idea," she said.

The 17-year-old, who had only scored 174 runs in her career previously with a highest ODI score of 30, relished the opportunity to open.

"It was just nice to get an opportunity to open and get some time out in the middle, I had to work hard at the start and then once I got through that I got going a bit," an understated Kerr said.

Kerr hit 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball knock as she led New Zealand to a score of 440/3 in 50 overs.

Kerr became just the second woman to score an ODI double century while also becoming the youngest cricketer ever to score an international double century, breaking a record held by Pakistan great Javed Miandad.

She also hit the second most boundaries in an ODI innings, behind Rohit Sharma’s 33 in his 264.

After a "little nap", Kerr then followed up her record-breaking knock by taking 5-17 (seven overs) with her leg-breaks as the White Ferns completed a 305-run win by bowling out the Irish for 135.

