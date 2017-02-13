 

Watch: What's this? B-Mac pops up in Pakistan T20 and takes absolute blinder

Both Brendon McCullum and Grant Elliott both made ducks as their Lahore Qalanders remained mid-table in season two of the Pakistan Super league T20 competition in Dubai.

Our favourite hired gun failed to trouble the scorers, in the PSL, but was on fire in the field.
McCullum's Lahore side in fact slumped to 59 all out, but the skipper did take a sparkling catch to help reduce rivals Peshawar to 51 for seven, before Peshawar eventually got home by three wickets.

McCullum is part of a star-studded Lahore side that also includes England's Jason Roy, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine and Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal.

Lahore's next match is against Chris Gayle's Karachi on Thursday.

