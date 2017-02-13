Watch: What's this? B-Mac pops up in Pakistan T20 and takes absolute blinder

Both Brendon McCullum and Grant Elliott both made ducks as their Lahore Qalanders remained mid-table in season two of the Pakistan Super league T20 competition in Dubai.

McCullum's Lahore side in fact slumped to 59 all out, but the skipper did take a sparkling catch to help reduce rivals Peshawar to 51 for seven, before Peshawar eventually got home by three wickets.

McCullum is part of a star-studded Lahore side that also includes England's Jason Roy, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine and Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal.