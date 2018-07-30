West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell has entered the competition for worst delivery of all time in this morning's ODI against Bangladesh with a horror wide.

The left-armed pacer was opening the bowling attack for the Windies but before his first over was done, he somehow managed to fire a wild delivery straight to second slip.

The ball left commentators utterly perplexed.

"Goodness me," one commentator said.

"I have not seen this before."

"Luckily no one was in danger, second slip had to take a simple catch," another commentator added.

The umpire struggled to contain his laughter as he gestured a wide on the ball while the 28-year-old looked to the crease to inspect his foot mark and possibly find an excuse for the delivery.