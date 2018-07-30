 

Watch: West Indies pacer bowls horror delivery straight to second slip

Cricket

West Indies pace bowler Sheldon Cottrell has entered the competition for worst delivery of all time in this morning's ODI against Bangladesh with a horror wide.

The left-armed pacer was opening the bowling attack for the Windies but before his first over was done, he somehow managed to fire a wild delivery straight to second slip.

The ball left commentators utterly perplexed.

"Goodness me," one commentator said.

"I have not seen this before."

"Luckily no one was in danger, second slip had to take a simple catch," another commentator added.

The umpire struggled to contain his laughter as he gestured a wide on the ball while the 28-year-old looked to the crease to inspect his foot mark and possibly find an excuse for the delivery.

Things didn't get much better for Cottrell as Bangladesh went on to win the match and series thanks to a century from Tamim Iqbal, who happened to be standing at the non-striker's end when the delivery happened.

Calling Sheldon Cottrell’s full toss against Bangladesh a wide is being generous. Source: FOX Sports Australia
Black Caps star Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting first child

Trent Boult and wife Gertie have announced that they're expecting their first child together.

In a post on social media, the pair made the announcement, pictured in front of a set of balloons spelling out the word 'baby', alongside golden retriever, Louie.

"Can't wait to meet the newest member of our family later this year!" the Black Caps star posted.

Wife Gertie posted similar sentiments, writing:

"Can't wait to welcome you to this world Baby B!"

Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting
Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting Source: Instagram/Trent Boult
Demands for new elections in Pakistan are growing louder after questions were raised about the credibility of this week's polls following multiple allegations of manipulation by the army.

"We have rejected the entire election process and are discussing fresh elections with other political parties," Mushahidullah Khan, a spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said.

Former cricket star Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party currently lead with 115 seats compared to 64 won by their nearest rival, the PML-N party of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Questions about the credibility of the elections have been raised by local and international observers.

Results in at least five national assembly constituencies, where Khan's PTI had claimed victory, changed after recounts.

"This is selection not an election," said Senator Hafiz Hamdullah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, which also demanded new elections on Friday.

"We will protest against the rigging and convince others for the fresh elections" he said.

Sharif's party will discuss the option with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced he will sit on the opposition benches.

"Free and fair elections are every Pakistani's right and on that front we are not willing to compromise," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician is likely to need coalition partners to secure power, however. Source: Breakfast
