Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

A controversial appeal has divided the cricketing world at this year's under-19 World Cup, with the West Indies once again at the centre of the issue.

The Caribbean cricket team managed to dismiss South African opener Jiveshan Pillay when he was sitting on 47 runs.

However, the dismissal wasn't due to their fielding or bowling talents, but instead from turning a moment of sportsmanship into the complete opposite.

Pillay almost chopped on a delivery but managed to survive, watching the ball spin closely to his stumps.

The South African batsman showed restraint to not touch the ball as he waited for it to stop moving before finally picking it up and passing it to Windies keeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart.

Stewart then immediately appealed to the umpires for obstructing the field.

After a long deliberation between the umpires and captain, the ruling was sent upstairs where Pillay's nightmare was realised as he was given out.

According to the 'returning the ball to a fielder' section of the obstructing the field rule (Law 37.4), "either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

Despite the official rules favouring the West Indies, their actions and desperation for a wicket have caused debate.

It's not the West Indies' first time of being accused of poor sportsmanship at an under-19 World Cup though.