 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: West Indies juniors cause outrage in cricketing world after tossing aside good sportsmanship to dismiss batsman

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A controversial appeal has divided the cricketing world at this year's under-19 World Cup, with the West Indies once again at the centre of the issue.

Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.
Source: ICC

The Caribbean cricket team managed to dismiss South African opener Jivenshan Pillay when he was sitting on 47 runs.

However, the dismissal wasn't due to their fielding or bowling talents, but instead from turning a moment of sportsmanship into the complete opposite.

Pillay almost chopped on a delivery but managed to survive, watching the ball spin closely to his stumps.

The South African batsman showed restraint to not touch the ball as he waited for it to stop moving before finally picking it up and passing it to Windies keeper and captain Emmanuel Stewart.

Stewart then immediately appealed to the umpires for obstructing the field.

After a long deliberation between the umpires and captain, the ruling was sent upstairs where Pillay's nightmare was realised as he was given out.

According to the 'returning the ball to a fielder' section of the obstructing the field rule (Law 37.4), "either batsman is out obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

Despite the official rules favouring the West Indies, their actions and desperation for a wicket have caused debate.

It's not the West Indies' first time of being accused of poor sportsmanship at an under-19 World Cup though.

Two years ago they were heavily criticised for their game-winning wicket against Zimbabwe after their bowler claimed the dismissal using a 'Mankad'.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Controversial French star Mathieu Bastareaud given three-week ban for homophobic slur

01:51
2
The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.

Ben Stokes available to play for England in upcoming NZ tour after ECB ends controversial cricketer's suspension

00:35
3
The playmaker has signed for English club Wasps.

'Some things are bigger than rugby' – Lima Sopoaga explains leaving NZ

00:35
4
With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.

Watch: Damian McKenzie targets first-five switch – 'It's going to be a big year'

5
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during her first round singles match on Day 2 of the ASB Classic Tennis Women's tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley st, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 5 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Top seeds survive Australian Open second round as Nadal, Wozniacki, Kyrgios all advance

00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 