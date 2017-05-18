Watch: Welcome back! Hamish Bennett bags three wicket haul after three-year ODI absence for Black Caps

Source:
The Black Caps have defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their ODI match this morning in Dublin, helped by the crafty bowling of Hamish Bennett and a solid innings by Jimmy Neesham.
Bennett took figures of 3-31 with New Zealand now unbeaten from their two matches at the Ireland tri-series.
The Black Caps restricted Bangladesh to 257-9 and chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.
Black Caps batsman Jimmy Neesham.
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham scored a solid 54 runs off 64 balls with Jimmy Neesham chiming in with 52 runs off 48 balls.
