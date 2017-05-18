 

Watch: Welcome back! Hamish Bennett bags three wicket haul after three-year ODI absence for Black Caps

The Black Caps have defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their ODI match this morning in Dublin, helped by the crafty bowling of Hamish Bennett and a solid innings by Jimmy Neesham.

Bennett took figures of 3-31 today against Bangladesh in Dublin in his first ODI in over three years for New Zealand.
Bennett took figures of 3-31 with New Zealand now unbeaten from their two matches at the Ireland tri-series.

The Black Caps restricted Bangladesh to 257-9 and chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

One Day Cricket International, Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin 14/5/2017 Ireland vs New Zealand New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham batting Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps batsman Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham scored a solid 54 runs off 64 balls with Jimmy Neesham chiming in with 52 runs off 48 balls.

