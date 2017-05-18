Watch: Welcome back! Hamish Bennett bags three wicket haul after three-year ODI absence for Black Caps

The Black Caps have defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their ODI match this morning in Dublin, helped by the crafty bowling of Hamish Bennett and a solid innings by Jimmy Neesham.

Bennett took figures of 3-31 with New Zealand now unbeaten from their two matches at the Ireland tri-series.

The Black Caps restricted Bangladesh to 257-9 and chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Black Caps batsman Jimmy Neesham. Source: Photosport