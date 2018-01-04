 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: WBBL team erupt in celebrations too quickly on final ball, rivals respond with cheeky extra run to force super over

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Renegades captain Amy Satterthwaite admits she was frustrated but learnt a valuable lesson in what constitutes a dead ball after a dramatic WBBL super-over win against the Sydney Sixers in Geelong.

The Renegades wicketkeeper failed to clear the bails with her celebration, leading to plenty of controversy and drama.
Source: WBBL

Needing three for victory off the last delivery, Sixer Sarah Aley squeezed an inside-edge off Satterthwaite to Kris Britt at short fine leg for what appeared to be a single.

Britt fired the return to Renegades wicketkeeper Emma Inglis who started celebrating before the ball was officially deemed dead - and without breaking the wicket.

Noticing the celebrations, Aley scampered through for a second run to tie the scores and set up the super over - ultimately won by the Renegades.

As the relieved Sixers sprinted off GMHBA Stadium to prepare for the eliminator, Satterthwaite was engaged in earnest discussions with the umpires, pleading her case that the ball should have been declared dead once pouched by Inglis.

"It was an interesting moment," Satterthwaite said.

"It was frustrating in a way.

"I guess we learnt what it means for the ball to be dead.

"That was a learning moment for us."

Law 20.1.2 states the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batsmen at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

While Inglis appeared to have ceased play, Aley was still running and the umpires adjudicated the ball was still live until Aley either stopped playing or was run out.

"At the end of the day, the umpires made a decision and we had to move on from that and focus on the super over, and get our options ready for that," said Satterthwaite, who was named player-of-the-match for her 44 with the bat and clever bowling and captaincy at the death.

"To beat a side of that calibre, everyone keeps talking about the Sixes and how strong they are, it's a real confidence booster for us."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The Renegades wicketkeeper failed to clear the bails with her celebration, leading to plenty of controversy and drama.

Watch: WBBL team erupt in celebrations too quickly on final ball, rivals respond with cheeky extra run to force super over

00:34
2
Shocking scenes were on display in the crowd in Tauranga last night.

Watch: Black Caps coach frowns over 'Catch-a-Million' contest says 'safety is paramount'

3
Tui catch a million promotion as fans try to catch a 6 with one hand. West Indies tour of New Zealand. International Twenty-20 Cricket. 3rd T20. Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday 3 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Someone will get badly hurt' - NZ Cricket to review Catch-a-Million promotion over safety concerns

4

Kei Nishikori first men's star to officially withdraw from Australian Open due to injury


5
The team returned to training after several players featured for the Tall Blacks in Hong Kong.

Breakers looking to get rollercoaster season back on track against Taipans

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

02:15
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Live: Massive downpour over North Island floods highways, disrupts public transport and cancels major sporting events

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.


Police car generic.

Man dies after escaping from rolled car only to be struck by another vehicle

The accident happened in Canterbury, Wednesday night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 