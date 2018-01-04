Watch: WBBL team erupt in celebrations too quickly on final ball, rivals respond with cheeky extra run to force super over

Melbourne Renegades captain Amy Satterthwaite admits she was frustrated but learnt a valuable lesson in what constitutes a dead ball after a dramatic WBBL super-over win against the Sydney Sixers in Geelong.

Needing three for victory off the last delivery, Sixer Sarah Aley squeezed an inside-edge off Satterthwaite to Kris Britt at short fine leg for what appeared to be a single.

Britt fired the return to Renegades wicketkeeper Emma Inglis who started celebrating before the ball was officially deemed dead - and without breaking the wicket.

Noticing the celebrations, Aley scampered through for a second run to tie the scores and set up the super over - ultimately won by the Renegades.

As the relieved Sixers sprinted off GMHBA Stadium to prepare for the eliminator, Satterthwaite was engaged in earnest discussions with the umpires, pleading her case that the ball should have been declared dead once pouched by Inglis.

"It was an interesting moment," Satterthwaite said.

"It was frustrating in a way.

"I guess we learnt what it means for the ball to be dead.

"That was a learning moment for us."

Law 20.1.2 states the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batsmen at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

While Inglis appeared to have ceased play, Aley was still running and the umpires adjudicated the ball was still live until Aley either stopped playing or was run out.

"At the end of the day, the umpires made a decision and we had to move on from that and focus on the super over, and get our options ready for that," said Satterthwaite, who was named player-of-the-match for her 44 with the bat and clever bowling and captaincy at the death.