 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Cricket


Watch: 'What a way to finish it!' Corey Anderson hits winning runs, slogging huge six for Delhi win

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson scored the winning runs for Delhi Daredevils as his team beat Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in this morning's Indian Premier League match.

Anderson scored 18 runs off 12 balls which included two sixes as Delhi defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.
Source: SKY

Delhi restricted the Lions to 208-7 after their 20 overs with the bat.

Anderson chimed in with a nifty 18 runs off 12 balls, hitting two sixes including the winning runs for the Daredevils.

Delhi still sit in sixth place in the IPL ladder with four games remaining in the season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Marty Banks of the Highlanders kicks to touch

'I'm pretty happy with where I am' - unheralded Marty Banks humble after Highlanders heroics

2
Matt Duffie of the Blues on his way to score a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'We've got to fight every week' - Blues face Waratahs to keep season alive in Sydney

00:30
3
The Kiwi heavyweight has issued a promise to those intending on illegally viewing his bout with Razvan Cojanu this weekend.

'If I catch you, you're going to be in trouble' - Joseph Parker's warning to illegal streamers

00:31
4
Kevin Gausman received his marching orders as the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Watch: Ejected! Baseball pitcher hits batter with 123km/h slider - then catcher & manager go beast mode at umpire!

00:30
5
Anderson scored 18 runs off 12 balls which included two sixes as Delhi defeated Gujarat Lions by seven wickets.

Watch: 'What a way to finish it!' Corey Anderson hits winning runs, slogging huge six for Delhi win

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ