Watch: 'What a way to finish it!' Corey Anderson hits winning runs, slogging huge six for Delhi win

New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson scored the winning runs for Delhi Daredevils as his team beat Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in this morning's Indian Premier League match.
Delhi restricted the Lions to 208-7 after their 20 overs with the bat.
Anderson chimed in with a nifty 18 runs off 12 balls, hitting two sixes including the winning runs for the Daredevils.
Delhi still sit in sixth place in the IPL ladder with four games remaining in the season.
