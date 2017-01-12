Watch: Up, up and away! Freakish Welly wind sends bails, hats flying, kills Sky camera & sends mis-hits miles

Day one of the first Test with New Zealand and Bangladesh has seen an unlikely victor emerge: the predictably unpredictable Wellington weather.

Making a nuisance of itself all day, the wind took no prisoners, removing umpire Marais Erasmus' hat and glasses and throwing them across the Basin Reserve.

The television broadcast was even interrupted when the weather took out one end of the broadcasting equipment.

Sadly, the adverse conditions meant that most of the first day's play was wiped out due to rain.