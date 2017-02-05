Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

Source:SKY
Black Caps bowler Trent Boult claimed career-best figures of 6-33 to lead New Zealand to a 24-run win over Australia in Hamilton.
In a man-of-the-match performance, Boult sealed the match and the series for New Zealand when he removed Australia's Josh Hazlewood.
The win means New Zealand reclaim the trans-Tasman Chappell-Hadlee trophy.
Boult's previous career-best figures also came against Australia, with his 5-27 at Eden Park during the 2015 World Cup.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport