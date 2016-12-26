 

Watch: Tom Latham ignites Black Caps' score with monstrous sixes en route to stellar century

A thumping fifth-wicket stand by Tom Latham and Colin Munro has powered New Zealand a commanding 7-341 off their 50 overs in their ODI against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps batsman even reached triple digits with a massive hit into the Hagley Oval crowd.
The duo battered the Tigers all over the Christchurch oval on Monday, notching a 158-run partnership from fewer than 18 overs.

Munro, 29, nabbed his highest ODI score with 87 from 61 balls, while hometown hero Latham batted almost the entire innings as he finished with 137 from 121 balls.

It was the 24-year-old opener's highest ODI score, and his second international ton.

Bangladesh will have to score at a run rate of 6.84 per over to win.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Kiwis got off to a solid run-a-ball opening.

But Martin Guptill wasted a decent start when he skied a Mustafizur Rahman ball for Soumya Sarkar to take the catch when he reached 15.

Latham and skipper Kane Williamson kept the scores ticking over as the home side reached 50 mark before the end of the 10th over, only for the No.3 to edged a Taskin Ahmed short ball to the keeper on 31.

As his partners fell around him, Latham confidently continued to accumulate runs at a good rate, and brought up his century off 100 balls with a thumping six over mid-wicket in the 40th over.

Latham and Munro ticked over their 100-run partnership off 80 balls, before Munro exited in the 47th over when he skied a Shakib ball straight to Taskin on the boundary.

Latham edged a Mustafizur delivery to the keeper six balls later, finishing with seven fours, four sixes and 137 runs.

